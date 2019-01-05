最廢抹黑！民主黨新星大學熱舞片被挖出　網讚爆：太可愛了

▲ 科特茲大學時代的跳舞影片被挖出來。（圖／路透）

國際中心／綜合報導

美國民主黨政壇新星科特茲（Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez）是史上最年輕的女眾議員，但近日網路上一段學生時期跳舞的30秒影片被挖出來，試圖醜化她的形象。不過，這似乎造成反效果，因為網友見狀紛紛為她辯護，而她則在當地4日早上分享一段在國會山莊辦公室外跳舞的影片，引來超過50萬名網友按讚。

...High School video of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez -- Congratulations New York! pic.twitter.com/VSKdUImhZj — Dan Jordan (@realdanjordan) January 2, 2019

CNN報導，這其實是科特茲2010年在波士頓大學（Boston University）就讀大四時所拍攝，模仿1980年代知名電影的橋段，可見穿著短裙、T恤的她開心的和朋友在屋頂上跳舞。但這段影片剪接後，自2日開始在推特上瘋傳，由暱稱「匿名Q1776」（AnonymousQ1776）的網友分享並提到，「這就是美國最受歡迎、無所不知的共和黨人，跟個一無所知的傻子一樣。」

▲ 科特茲自去年贏得國會選戰以來，對她不利等言論層出不窮，從衣著到財務狀況都成為目標。（圖／路透社）

消息一出，網友們紛紛在推特替科特茲辯護。網友Danielle提到，「重大消息！極度抵毀的影片剛釋出，而且…等等，很抱歉，這是科特茲在跳舞。這很好，請原諒我的打擾。」喜劇影星派頓歐斯瓦（Patton Oswalt）則說，「好了，現在科特茲確定完蛋了，她會永遠沒辦法走出這件事所帶來的陰霾，因為全世界都看到她…可愛的跳舞，並和朋友們一起同歡？」

Well, @AOC is officially done. She’ll never recover from the world seeing her...



(watches video)



...dancing adorably and having fun with her friends in high school? https://t.co/0zENCzBinA — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 3, 2019

BREAKING extremely damaging video has just been released and it's... wait, I'm sorry, it's just @AOC dancing around. This is fine; please excuse the interruption. https://t.co/SJ7d9vTmN7 — Danielle (@daniellegee) January 3, 2019

Now she's totally done for. Newly unearthed video reveals that when @AOC was in college, she was ... adorable. https://t.co/EkqXTrQSAo — Karen Tumulty (@ktumulty) January 3, 2019

到了當地4日上午，科特茲做出正式反擊，也就是邊跳舞邊走進她的辦公室，並把這段拍成影片上傳推特提到，「我聽說共和黨人覺得女性跳舞是件可恥的事。那就讓他們等著看國會女議員也跳舞好了！」