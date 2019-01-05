　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
    • 　
> >
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞

最廢抹黑！民主黨新星大學熱舞片被挖出　網讚爆：太可愛了

即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

▲▼ 美國民主黨政壇新星科特茲（Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez）大學時代的跳舞影片被挖出來。（圖／路透）

 ▲ 科特茲大學時代的跳舞影片被挖出來。（圖／路透）

國際中心／綜合報導

美國民主黨政壇新星科特茲（Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez）是史上最年輕的女眾議員，但近日網路上一段學生時期跳舞的30秒影片被挖出來，試圖醜化她的形象。不過，這似乎造成反效果，因為網友見狀紛紛為她辯護，而她則在當地4日早上分享一段在國會山莊辦公室外跳舞的影片，引來超過50萬名網友按讚。

CNN報導，這其實是科特茲2010年在波士頓大學（Boston University）就讀大四時所拍攝，模仿1980年代知名電影的橋段，可見穿著短裙、T恤的她開心的和朋友在屋頂上跳舞。但這段影片剪接後，自2日開始在推特上瘋傳，由暱稱「匿名Q1776」（AnonymousQ1776）的網友分享並提到，「這就是美國最受歡迎、無所不知的共和黨人，跟個一無所知的傻子一樣。」

▲▼美國期中選舉／紐約州聯邦眾議員候選人歐加修-寇蒂茲（Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez），今年只有29歲。（圖／路透社）

▲ 科特茲自去年贏得國會選戰以來，對她不利等言論層出不窮，從衣著到財務狀況都成為目標。（圖／路透社）

消息一出，網友們紛紛在推特替科特茲辯護。網友Danielle提到，「重大消息！極度抵毀的影片剛釋出，而且…等等，很抱歉，這是科特茲在跳舞。這很好，請原諒我的打擾。」喜劇影星派頓歐斯瓦（Patton Oswalt）則說，「好了，現在科特茲確定完蛋了，她會永遠沒辦法走出這件事所帶來的陰霾，因為全世界都看到她…可愛的跳舞，並和朋友們一起同歡？」

到了當地4日上午，科特茲做出正式反擊，也就是邊跳舞邊走進她的辦公室，並把這段拍成影片上傳推特提到，「我聽說共和黨人覺得女性跳舞是件可恥的事。那就讓他們等著看國會女議員也跳舞好了！」

ET快訊
五月天演唱會黃瀞瑩坐台下！點唱「骨灰級神曲」阿信傻了
韓國瑜宣布教室裝冷氣、清淨機！拜託企業家、校友幫付電費
台中救難隊員遭「擄走撕票」！被埋在南投公墓

關鍵字：科特茲,民主黨,眾議員,北美要聞

點這裡，留個言吧! FB G+ Weibo
即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

紅燈下計程車！少女突脫褲「深蹲放尿」　後方駕駛直盯美臀嚇壞

最廢抹黑！民主黨新星大學熱舞片被挖出　網讚爆：太可愛了

川普推特語錄／我政績那麼好又受歡迎　哪有可能被彈劾？

義媒：政府暗中助北韓駐義大使「投誠美國」　恐毀川金二會

員工慘放無薪假　美聯邦高官爽加薪：潘斯年薪達708萬台幣

女大生發起「留體毛運動」大秀腋下雙腿　反被嗆：妳只是懶

日豐洲市場新年首拍！「刺身之王」藍鰭鮪魚3.3億日圓天價成交創紀錄

美方談判代表團名單出爐！6位「副部長」級代表聚焦農產能源

遭蜘蛛狠咬大變！辣妹身體超多爛疤…「全素改吃肉」驚：變健康了

墨西哥遊艇加油「引擎啟動瞬間爆炸」！男遭炸飛　濃煙直衝天際

原民妹秘傳「棒賽棒不出來吃7顆」 臭奶呆叫賣網：頭目到底都教什麼

靠知名度上街兩小時狂賺5萬7？ 網紅親自找業配...結局神展開

李友廷《難過到這邊就好》開外掛！　蕭敬騰氣炸:全世界最大的騙子

《夢想》女選手唱哭林俊傑、胡彥斌　坦言:這個女人不簡單

歐陽娜娜看車太小「貼心舉動」　 網服了大推：路轉粉!

「我是S.H.E的E捏！」　Ella認合約卡關：大家樂觀點！

Gail飆中文Rap《漂向北方》　震撼到哈林：天才小兒童

「性愛畫面太震撼」觀眾嚇傻　《邊境奇譚》結局猜不透！

邵翔「我會一直陪著你」　一句話收服小蠻穩交5年

藝術阿柴揮毫似大師等級　抽象畫一幅能賣1000元！

紅燈下計程車！少女突脫褲「深蹲放尿」　後方駕駛直盯美臀嚇壞

最廢抹黑！民主黨新星大學熱舞片被挖出　網讚爆：太可愛了

川普推特語錄／我政績那麼好又受歡迎　哪有可能被彈劾？

義媒：政府暗中助北韓駐義大使「投誠美國」　恐毀川金二會

員工慘放無薪假　美聯邦高官爽加薪：潘斯年薪達708萬台幣

女大生發起「留體毛運動」大秀腋下雙腿　反被嗆：妳只是懶

日豐洲市場新年首拍！「刺身之王」藍鰭鮪魚3.3億日圓天價成交創紀錄

美方談判代表團名單出爐！6位「副部長」級代表聚焦農產能源

遭蜘蛛狠咬大變！辣妹身體超多爛疤…「全素改吃肉」驚：變健康了

墨西哥遊艇加油「引擎啟動瞬間爆炸」！男遭炸飛　濃煙直衝天際

紅燈下計程車！少女突脫褲「深蹲放尿」　後方駕駛直盯美臀嚇壞

網製客、台語版「台灣共識」求轉發　蔡英文親回祭品文：不必跳湖

范范喝喜酒「模範穿搭」3細節被讚爆！　秀逆天纖腰9頭身激美

拋2020排民調初選　吳敦義：黨員投票較符合美國制度

第8名！台灣入選全球10大推薦旅遊目的　原因是獨特　

LIFE・經典／最美麗的辦公椅Pacific Chair　連挑剔的蘋果公司都指定

公鹿狂炸144分痛扁老鷹　林書豪高效拿12分　

母牛在高速公路搏命跳車　警苦追1小時…擒拿歸案才知感人原因

桃園龍潭「籃球場旁的咖啡館」　大面觀景窗+自然光超愜意

少吃卻瘦不下來！誤踩「5個暴肥地雷」...專家教你補救

國際熱門新聞

情侶跨年「愛的鼓掌」　800萬..

老司機開車　隧道變成學生妹屁屁

金正恩專屬名牌代購　北韓大使逃..

遭蜘蛛狠咬　辣妹全素改吃肉超健..

運勢排行榜　2019運氣最旺生..

美專家：台灣漁船在關島「捕獲飛..

老公生前邀「來生緣」冷拒絕！7..

玩密室逃脫　波蘭5少女被燒死

伊朗海軍反制美國　派艦進入大西..

長未必長命！性器越大越易心臟病

美股大反彈　道瓊暴漲746點

川普：美中貿易戰談判相當順利

貨櫃車撞飛21輛機車！騎士4死..

26歲美貌單親媽被控誘拐16歲..

更多熱門

相關新聞

義媒：北韓駐義大使趙成吉欲投誠美國

現年44歲的北韓駐義大利代理大使趙成吉（音譯）過去負責為領導人金正恩家族採購奢侈品，去年11月起卻攜妻眷消聲匿跡，據傳目前受到義大利政府的政治庇護，並提出流亡至西方第三國家的要求。義媒日前披露，他正準備投誠美國。

聯邦員工慘放無薪假　高官爽加薪

美談判代表團　副部長級代表聚焦農產能源

遭蜘蛛狠咬　辣妹全素改吃肉超健康

墨遊艇加油爆炸！　男遭炸飛

讀者迴響

發燒話題

習近平 地震 印尼海嘯 謝佳見 非洲豬瘟 王令麟 KKBOX風雲榜 普悠瑪內幕 蔡英文 張柏芝 劉詩詩吳奇隆 王令麟 鈕承澤 防彈少年團BTS 王祖賢 貴婦奈奈 林俊傑演唱會 小鬼 嚴凱泰逝世 王令麟 楊謹華 網紅空姐 孫安佐 誰摔死了李新 王令麟 水行俠 王老吉 白安 吳寶春 黃曉明逃稅 王令麟 安迪 袁惟仁昏迷 丁守中 王令麟 木村拓哉 戴資穎 鐘鉉 王令麟 柯文哲 柯P 林書豪 九二共識 董梓甯 王令麟 館長 傅崐萁 高嘉瑜 周迅 韓國瑜 王令麟 驚奇隊長 開票結果 賴清德 鄧福如 炎亞綸 王令麟 小A辣 金馬獎 鄭人碩 姚文智 金庸病逝 王心凌 王令麟 小野 郭泓志引退 聲林之王 蒼井空 味全 王令麟 MAMA 東森寵物雲 劉寶傑 統神哥國動 港珠澳大橋 李昌鈺 王令麟 趙麗穎馮紹峰 費玉清引退 深澳電廠 吉澤明步 王令麟 Spotify S.H.E 范冰冰 鄧超 孫儷 蔡依林 林青霞 黃瀞瑩 張鈞甯 泫雅 E'Dawn 王世堅 江俊翰吸毒 颱風即時 王令麟 秦偉性侵 歐陽娜娜 吳宗憲 周湯豪 統一發票 王令麟 延禧攻略 迪麗熱巴 福原愛 希爾思評價 王令麟 前田敦子 林志玲言承旭 馬如風猝逝 鹿晗關曉彤 王令麟 麻原彰晃死刑 谷阿莫侵權 郭雪芙 王令麟 蔣友柏離婚 NBA 川普 停班停課 陳偉殷 王令麟 草莓網 林宥嘉 蕭敬騰 吳建豪離婚 社畜時代 彩美旬果 王令麟 UFO 外星人 周子瑜 住宅裝修 信用卡 王令麟 麥田圈 金字塔 卓柏卡布拉 王令麟 火星 波多野結衣 飛碟 宋仲基宋慧喬 信用卡比較 王令麟 X檔案 統一發票 田中千繪 賈靜雯修杰楷 王令麟 綜藝玩很大 四葉草 周杰倫 隋棠 王令麟 曾莞婷 宋智孝 陳意涵懷孕 尼斯湖水怪 周天成 王令麟 璩美鳳 大谷翔平 希爾思 鄧紫棋 聲林之王 王令麟 動物王國 新垣結衣 5566 威力彩 楊冪離婚 胡歌 王柏融 盛竹如 王令麟

熱門新聞

前四海幫堂主陳興餘過世　後事從簡

交車30分鐘就拋錨！他卡高速公路上崩潰

學生認了江西火腿腸　台商爸挨罰

贏過隋棠！女星露平肚：我懷孕8月　Sandy傻了

女生票選「最討厭男生3大髮型」

情侶跨年「愛的鼓掌」　800萬人看呆

19日補班年初四　不是本來就放？

BMW跑車闖國中狂飆甩尾　車主找到了

白冰冰40年前「超正開腿辣照」曝光！真的像子瑜

菜販為了塑膠袋推倒老翁害摔死！

2匪扒光母女綑綁　辱6小時拍裸照

別懷疑！男友做6件小事＝真的愛妳

東北季風提早肆虐！北部明驟降6度＋下雨

郁方「上億財產全捐孤兒院」！3兒女一毛都拿不到

Gail《漂向北方》饒舌一字不漏

更多

最夯影音

更多

原民妹秘傳「棒賽棒不出來吃7顆」 臭奶呆叫賣網：頭目到底都教什麼

靠知名度上街兩小時狂賺5萬7？ 網紅親自找業配...結局神展開

李友廷《難過到這邊就好》開外掛！　蕭敬騰氣炸:全世界最大的騙子

《夢想》女選手唱哭林俊傑、胡彥斌　坦言:這個女人不簡單

歐陽娜娜看車太小「貼心舉動」　 網服了大推：路轉粉!

熱門快報

ET全新節目「慧眼看天下」

每周六21-22點鎖定《ETtoday新聞雲》，全新節目《慧眼看天下》帶您掌握國際!

【逛逛你喜歡的房子】

加入降價立刻通知你，還有機會抽iPhone唷！現在就抽！

ETtoday給你好運第一發

蒐集Lucky圖示，日日抽7-11熱咖啡，週週抽澳門雙人來回機票～幸運９重好禮都帶回家

聲林之王Jungle Voice

《聲林之王》更多精彩內容 鎖定每周五晚間九點ETtoday全球首播！

抽！2019豬年運勢籤

想知道2019年運勢如何嗎？只要誠心祈求鹿港天后宮聖籤 就能獲得媽祖指引喔！

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新聞雲股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面