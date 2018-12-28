IG深夜突更新！改成詭異「左右滑」　全球網友氣壞嗆爆

▲Instagram意外向大量用戶發送新瀏覽模式，引爆網友怒火。（圖／路透）



國際中心／綜合報導

Facebook旗下社交軟體Instagram周四（27日）「意外」推出一項更新，將瀏覽貼文的滾動方式從上下垂直捲動改為左右水平滑動，但網友們顯然並不喜歡這次改版，在網路上掀起一片批評聲浪。

根據《時代》（Time）雜誌網站報導，Instagram這項更新並沒有影響到所有用戶，但全球仍有眾多使用者發現瀏覽方式改變，並發現在新模式下可以「點擊」貼文，類似限時動態中的瀏覽方式。

.@Instagram has added a new update that changes the way users scroll through their feed: going side-to-side, the same way as Instagram stories. #InstagramUpdate



Are you here for this update? pic.twitter.com/CP5bM8hvxE