世界第一人！美冒險家54天獨自橫跨南極洲　英陸軍完成友遺願緊追在後

▲歐布萊迪成為全球首位獨自橫跨南極洲的冒險家。（圖／翻攝自Instagram／colinobrady）
國際中心／綜合報導
美國冒險家歐布萊迪歷經54天，終於成為世界首位獨自徒步橫越南極洲的挑戰者，整趟極地旅程超過1500公里，途中沒有任何補給協助。他全程揹著180公斤重的裝備，並配戴全球定位系統（GPS），透過網站（colinobrady.com）隨時更新挑戰進度，抵達終點羅斯冰棚（Ross Ice Shelf）時，立刻哭著打給妻子大喊，「我做到了！」
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
Day 54: FINISH LINE!!! I did it! The Impossible First. 32 hours and 30 minutes after leaving my last camp early Christmas morning, I covered the remaining ~80 miles in one continuous “Antarctica Ultramarathon” push to the finish line. The wooden post in the background of this picture marks the edge of the Ross Ice Shelf, where Antarctica’s land mass ends and the sea ice begins. As I pulled my sled over this invisible line, I accomplished my goal: to become the first person in history to traverse the continent of Antarctica coast to coast solo, unsupported and unaided. While the last 32 hours were some of the most challenging hours of my life, they have quite honestly been some of the best moments I have ever experienced. I was locked in a deep flow state the entire time, equally focused on the end goal, while allowing my mind to recount the profound lessons of this journey. I’m delirious writing this as I haven’t slept yet. There is so much to process and integrate and there will be many more posts to acknowledge the incredible group of people who supported this project. But for now, I want to simply recognize my #1 who I, of course, called immediately upon finishing. I burst into tears making this call. I was never alone out there. @jennabesaw you walked every step with me and guided me with your courage and strength. WE DID IT!! We turned our dream into reality and proved that The Impossible First is indeed possible. “It always seems impossible until it’s done.” - Nelson Mandela. #TheImpossibleFirst #BePossible
現年33歲的歐布萊迪（Colin O'Brady）26日在Instragram寫道，這趟路幾乎都是上坡，而在最後129公里時，他認為可以一口氣完成，「最後這32小時，是我生命中最具挑戰性的時刻，亦是我經歷過最美好的時刻。」歐布萊迪本來在金融業服務，2008年辭去工作成為「職業冒險王」。2016年他創下攀登七大洲最高峰的世界紀錄。完成這次南極冒險旅程後，他計畫到校園演講跟學生分享經驗。
與歐布萊迪同行的還有英國陸軍上尉魯德（Louis Rudd），魯德的好友英國陸軍軍官伍斯萊（Henry Worsley）在2016年同樣挑戰此項旅程，但在距離終點僅48公里處不幸喪命。魯德以伍斯萊的名義再度挑戰，預計兩天後會抵達終點，「我帶著伍斯萊的旗子，替他走完全部的路程。」
▲魯德帶著伍斯萊旗子替他完成這趟旅程。（圖／翻攝自Facebook／Louis Rudd）
歐布萊迪並非首位橫越南極洲的冒險家，1997年挪威探險家奧斯蘭（Borge Ousland）獨自成功橫越南極，但當時他靠著風力幫助他拉雪橇。《紐約時報》形容歐布萊迪橫越南極是「極地史上最值得一提的壯舉」，