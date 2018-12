影／參加搖滾演唱會！女兒「爆筋比歌詞」給聽障父　一起舞動逼哭萬人

At last night's concert, we witnessed something absolutely beautiful. Keep In mind this was a rock concert (Three Days Grace in Edmonton). We saw this girl and a man who seemed to require a lot of dancing room, irritating at first until we realized what was happening. Her father is deaf/hearing imparied(?), she was signing the lyrics to him. We couldn't care less about what was happening on stage, watching them was absolutely mesmerizing. They were both very sweet and her father was very proud of his daughter. So here's one of the songs, sorry just a crappy snippet of what happened.