快訊／美國商場電影院疑傳槍響！現場封鎖　至少10輛警車到場

記者詹雅婷／綜合報導

美聯社報導，美國維吉尼亞州北部一間購物商場的電影院當地14日晚間8時42分傳出疑似槍擊消息，警方已趕抵現場。目前並未有傷亡消息傳出。根據警方稍早初步調查結果，當局已出動直升機協助，現場人員已全數疏散撤離。

阿靈頓郡辦公室緊急管理部門（Arlington County Office of Emergency Management）在推特發出警告，Ballston Quarter 購物中心疑似傳出槍案，呼籲民眾不要前往該區域。

根據警方的最新說法，現階段並沒有發現任何槍擊案或是被害人的線索證據，調查正在進行當中，電影院維持封鎖狀態。

POLICE ACTIVITY:

At approx 8:42 pm police responded to the report of a possible shooting inside a movie theatre at the Ballston Quarter. The investigation has not located any evidence of a shooting or any victims. The theatre remains in shelter in place while we conduct a search.