素食妹闖農地「解放16隻兔子」被攻擊全身血 結果害死90隻幼兔
▲米雅看似良善的行為，卻也造成其他生命死去。（圖／翻攝自IG／mythical.mia）
記者丁維瑀／綜合報導
西班牙一名女子在社群媒體自稱為「神話中的米雅」（Mythical Mia），為了動物權益而秉持素食主義的她，上周突襲一家農場並解放16隻兔子，過程中疑似還被攻擊受傷，臉頰流著血。然而，根據當地獸醫的評估，女子的行動過於魯莽，反而導致另外近100隻幼兔死亡。
《紐約郵報》報導，這名女子聲稱自己上周從農場救出16隻兔子，過程中農民疑似朝她的車窗射擊，她臉上與其他部位都受傷，「我全身都是血，這就是農夫做的！」儘管女子自認救回16隻兔子，當地一名獸醫卻表示，在混亂過程中，有5隻懷孕且即將生產的兔子死亡，其他則是脊椎斷裂。
▲米雅會更新兔子的近況。（圖／翻攝自IG／mythical.mia）
米雅帶回家的兔子中，據悉幾隻已經懷孕或正哺乳，至於失去母親的90隻幼兔，則得接受安樂死。這名女子的真名未被公布，她經常在IG發布動物影片，簡介處寫道「為了動物的素食主義者」。
警方當時表示，米雅的車窗受到物體撞擊後碎裂，但並非是開槍所造成；1日晚間7時30分許，一群活動人士闖進一處農場，帶走14隻兔子。警方的數字與米雅所稱的16隻兔子有些微落差。
米雅在社群媒體透露，獲救的16隻兔子很幸運，其實還有成千上萬隻的兔子受困，這些動物一生都擠在籠中，唯一的解脫就是送到屠宰場，殺掉後奪取牠們的肉與皮毛，另外，牠們也會被應用於動物實驗，死亡前經歷一輩子的折磨。
▲米雅臉部受傷。（圖／翻攝自IG／mythical.mia）
「加入我們的奮鬥，成為素食主義者，活躍起來，讓我們從此結束這一切。」米雅表示，人類必須立刻停止對動物的行為，不公平的舉動已持續太久，她將繼續前往這類設施，揭露恐怖的事情並釋放受困的生命。
Meet Neytiri. She is one of the 16 lives rescued from the action this weekend. She was spotted immediately by our fantastic vet @shakirafree, spinning round and around in circles in her cage with her head tilted, showing clear signs of E.cuniculi, a parasite in the ear caused by filthy living conditions. . We took her to the vet and they confirmed she is only a couple weeks old. She is now on a course of antibiotics, anti-inflammatories and anti-parasites and depending on the severity of her condition and how long she’s been like that, she will recover in a few days or weeks and her head will return to the upright position again! She has such a character and is so full of energy despite the discomfort she must be in from all the disorientation and muscle strain from her neck. I will post regular updates about her and the others on my stories and if anyone wants to help with the vet bills and sanctuary costs, I have put the fundraiser in my bio! . These 16 are the lucky ones. After actions like this we get to home but for them there is no way out. We only managed to find a home for 16 beforehand, so had to leave thousands of mothers and babies behind. They will be trapped inside those cages for their entire lives, their only escape is when they are shipped off to a slaughterhouse to be murdered for their flesh and fur. Rabbits like these are also abused for animal testing, tortured for a lifetime before eventually getting murdered too. They are also regularly kept as ‘pets’ often in solitary confinement and inappropriate conditions suffering from boredom and multiple other health issues. . What we do the animals need to end immediately. This injustice has gone on far too long. We will continue to enter in these facilities to expose these horrors and liberate the beings trapped inside for as long as it takes. We are not going anywhere. Join us in our fight, be vegan, be active and let’s put an end to this once and for all.
