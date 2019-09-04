快訊／紐西蘭巴士過彎翻車至少6死21傷！擋風玻璃碎裂　乘客一度受困

Police confirm fatalities, at least 21 others injured in bus rollover accident near Rotorua, New Zealand https://t.co/uEjD6eEc1p

記者詹雅婷／綜合報導

紐西蘭北島中部城市羅托魯瓦（Rotorua）當地4日11時許發生死亡翻車事故，據信當時天氣惡劣且有強風，在過彎時發生意外，造成至少6人喪命，另有21人受傷。目前已知車上載有多名說中文的亞洲乘客，中文翻譯現已趕到救援現場。

綜合NZHerald、tvnz等外媒報導，發生事故的白色巴士當時在惡劣天氣下行駛於高速公路，卻在過彎時發生翻車意外，擋風玻璃碎裂，部分乘客一度受困。當局已出動5架直升機與3輛救護車執行救援行動，並把傷者經由空運、公路送往多間醫院。

消息指出，當地整個上午都在下雨，事發地點距離旅遊景點有20分鐘的車程，且路面有積水。警方稍早已證實多人喪命，但強調現階段仍無法給出確切的死亡人數。

