加媒：加拿大駐港總領事館暫停香港僱員赴陸出差

▲ 加拿大駐港總領事館暫停部分成員前往大陸其他地區出差。（圖／達志影像）

記者詹雅婷／綜合外電報導

請繼續往下閱讀...

大陸21日證實英國駐港領事館人員鄭文傑（Simon Cheng）被行政拘捕15天，引發國際社會關注。根據最新消息，加拿大官員已證實暫停部分加拿大駐港總領事館人員前往大陸其他地區出差，但並未詳細說明此舉是回應鄭文傑被拘留一事，或是原本就有喊停出差洽公的計畫。

Confirmation from @CanCGHongKong on earlier report:



"The Consulate General of Canada in Hong Kong employs Canadian diplomats posted to Hong Kong as well as locally-engaged staff. At present, locally-engaged staff will not undertake official business travel outside of Hong Kong."

綜合加媒Global News、路透社等外媒報導，此一最新消息是由加拿大廣播公司（CBC）記者彼得裏奇（Saša Petricic）透過推特發出，直指這是加拿大針對鄭文傑一案所做出的最新決定。目前一名加拿大官員已私下向Global News證實暫停香港僱員赴大陸其他地區出公差的消息，但並未詳細說明原因。

加拿大全球事務部呼籲，計劃前往香港的加拿大人必須隨時對示威遊行活動保持高度警覺，同時以「當地存在隨意執法風險」（ the risk of arbitrary enforcement of local laws）為由，要求赴陸的加拿大公民也要同樣保持警惕。



Canadian consulate in Hong Kong cancels all travel by local staff to China ‘in light of incident’ where British consulate employee detained by Chinese security authorities #CBC