施華洛世奇移除台灣官網！發聲明道歉：「用行動彌補」
▲施華洛世奇台灣官網被移除。（圖／翻攝官網）
記者林明瑋 / 綜合報導
「T恤之亂」讓各國際品牌神經緊繃，無奈事件越演越烈，大陸網友不只挖出過去的T恤，更開始肉搜各品牌官網對於國家、地區的分類方式，奧地利水晶品牌SWAROVSKI（施華洛世奇）也中槍，因將中國、台灣、香港並列惹議，實際搜尋發現，施華洛世奇直接將台灣網頁移除，只留下「.cn」也就是大陸網頁，表明立場不手軟。
請繼續往下閱讀...
▲施華洛世奇台灣官網被移除，進入官網僅有China選項。（圖／翻攝官網）
施華洛世奇今早（8／13）在官方微博發表聲明，表示：「對情感受到傷害的中國人民、無辜受到牽連的各合作單位及亞洲代言人江疏影女士，我們感到萬分抱歉。」江疏影工作室微博在今天上午約11時發出聲明，表示：「已第一時間向施華洛世奇品牌發出解約通知。」
▲大陸女星江疏影代言施華洛世奇，發表解約聲明。（圖／翻攝江疏影工作室微博）
施華洛世奇原有台灣官方網頁（https://www.swarovski.com/zh_TW-TW/
），現已移除，如登入會看到以繁體字通知「親愛的顧客此網頁已被移除，請登入 www.swarovski.com 到訪施華洛世奇網站。 您的施華洛世奇網上團隊」，而簡體字則為「請登錄www.swarovski.com.cn」，試圖迅速滅火。
施華洛世奇聲明全文如下：
對情感受到傷害的中國人民、無辜受到牽連的各合作單位及亞洲代言人江疏影女士，我們感到萬分抱歉。
施華洛世奇已經在全球加強對中國地區的認知和支持，從而加速以中國市場為核心的自查。施華洛世奇全球在各個國家和地區擁有上千個網站，目前我們在逐一排查，會盡全力在最短時間内糾正錯誤，我們相信用行動彌補才是表達立場最好的選擇。
施華洛世奇從來堅決維護中國的主權和領土完整，為中國市場和人民帶來全球化統一的服務。責任在肩，初心未變。
萬分感謝各界人士監督，施華洛世奇願繼續與中國人民一起共築和諧社會。
▲施華洛世奇在官方微博發表聲明。（圖／翻攝微博）
Considering the recent happenings in China, Swarovski takes full responsibility and sincerely apologizes to the people of China, as well as to our collaborative partners and Brand Ambassador, Ms Jiang Shuying, who have been deeply disappointed due to misleading communication on China’s National Sovereignty. We have strengthened our global brand awareness and we will continue to review all our digital platforms globally to correct any inaccuracies. We abide by our commitment to act as a responsible corporate citizen, which has been embedded in the way we do business since the foundation of our company in 1895. In keeping with this tradition, Swarovski has always firmly respected China’s National Sovereignty and territorial integrity, providing the Chinese market with unified worldwide services and products. Swarovski will continue to support a harmonious society, together with the Chinese people.
SWAROVSKI（@swarovski）分享的貼文 於 PDT 2019 年 8月 月 12 日 下午 4:14 張貼
▲施華洛世奇在IG上發表英文聲明。