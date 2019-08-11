生日禮物是BMW！他氣壞推入河中放水流　拿不到Jaguar又回去撿

▲男子不想要BMW。（圖／翻攝自推特／Tauseef Sheikh）



記者丁維瑀／綜合外電報導

印度北部哈里亞納邦一名年輕男子的生日禮物得到BMW轎車，本來是值得喜悅的事情，他卻大動肝火，直接把車推入河中，他想要的其實是捷豹（Jaguar）汽車。據了解，這輛BMW轎車隨後卡在河中央，警方已介入調查。

請繼續往下閱讀...

這名男子的姓名與年齡都未被揭露，當地媒體僅寫道他很年輕。《英國廣播公司》（BBC）報導，男子想要的禮物其實是捷豹汽車，看到BMW後立刻變臉，把車推進河中，最後車卡在河中長草的地方，據悉情緒失控的男子是當地一名房東的兒子，家屬透露，男子心理狀態不太好。

#Watch: A youth from Haryana's Yamunanagar on Friday pushed his new car into a river in a fit of anger because he did not like the gift he received from his parents. His gift was a BMW. pic.twitter.com/6iasmzikZd

男子雖然把車推入河中，但他最後還是下水，試圖拯救自己的生日禮物，他先前還拍攝車子在水中的影片並分享到社群媒體。報導指出，BMW在印度的價格約為350萬盧比（約台幣155萬元），捷豹汽車則為400到500萬盧比（約台幣177到222萬元）。

Yamunanagar: A youth from Mukarampur pushed his BMW car in river after his father denied to buy him a Jaguar car. Police says, "his family informed that he is mentally unwell. He was demanding a Jaguar car as the BMW car was small for him. Investigation will be done." #Haryana pic.twitter.com/Mx3Ep3xewZ