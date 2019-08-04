老家就在德州！民主黨新星激動哽咽　中斷競選行程提早返家

Beto O'Rourke: "I am incredibly saddened. It is very hard to think about this. But I'll tell you, El Paso is the strongest place in the world. This community's going to come together. I'm going back there right now to be with my family, to be with my hometown." pic.twitter.com/qkm5JTe7FB

▲ 歐洛克受訪時情緒激動。

記者詹雅婷／綜合報導

美國德州艾爾巴索(El Paso)3日賣場爆發大規模槍擊案，目前已有多名民主黨人士表態，抨擊全美槍枝協會的擁槍政策。而家鄉在艾爾巴索的民主黨總統參選人歐洛克（Beto O`Rourke）聽聞消息後情緒激動，不但落淚且聲音變得有些顫抖，宣布縮短內華達州與加州的競選行程，提早返家，「我要與我的家人、家鄉在一起。」

CNN報導，在槍擊案的消息傳出後，歐洛克隨即打電話給妻子愛咪（Amy），確認她與女兒莫莉（Molly）的狀況，得知2人平安無事；同時，他也在推特發文提到，「這真的令人心碎，艾爾巴索的人民要注意安全，隨著我們不斷更新訊息的同時，也請聽從緊急救援人員的指示。」

只不過，歐洛克在媒體鏡頭面前忍不住激動情緒，說話聲音變得有些顫抖，眼眶含淚。

「我感到很哀痛，想到就覺得難受」，歐洛克坦言，「艾爾帕索是全世界最堅強的地方，這個地區將團結在一起，我將立刻趕回去陪在我家人身旁，陪伴我的家鄉。」

El Paso is one of the strongest places in the world—and if there were ever a moment to be strong, it's this one. Strong for one another, for the families who have lost somebody, and for the first responders. Please go to https://t.co/ecw9y18OSP to support our community. pic.twitter.com/FFgLPbXNIY

談及若成為總統，將如何打擊槍枝暴力？歐洛克表示，全民的直接行動與倡議都能在法律通過這一塊幫上忙，無論是槍枝暴力或是現今社會討論的許多問題，每個人都承擔著責任。

事實上，這起槍擊案也引起許多民主黨總統參選人的關注。

前副總統拜登（Joe Biden）強調槍擊案是種病態的現象，主張打擊全美槍枝協會（NRA）與相關業者。紐澤西州參議員布克（Cory Booker）則支持槍枝改革，呼籲要在另個社區、下一位國人死亡之前做出改變。麻州參議員華倫（Elizabeth Warren）則警告，「我們必須現在就要動起來，來終結國內的槍枝暴力氾濫。」

Any illusion we had that progress is inevitable—or that the change we need is going to come of its own accord—is shattered in moments like this. It is on every single one of us to meet this moment with everything we've got as a country. We will make this right. pic.twitter.com/s0qVYlxyQp