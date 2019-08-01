《獅子王》經典台詞中英對照　「要改變未來，就得放下過去」

迪士尼經典名作《獅子王》從動畫到真人版，每次上映都引起廣大共鳴，除了經典音樂，最重要的是藉著動物間的行為刻劃人性，進而激勵人心，特別是片中木法沙與辛巴的父子對話，還有彭彭與丁滿鼓勵辛巴面對挫折該有的態度，經典台詞值得再三細細咀嚼和深思。

時隔25年，真獅版的《獅子王》少了動畫的誇張表情和氛圍，但觀眾能從動物的逼真眼神與動作，感受到更真切的情感，更貼近人心。最重要的訊息就是面對不如意，都要正面面對，如同主題曲〈生生不息〉的歌詞所說的「經由絕望和希望，藉著信念與愛，直到我們找到生命的真諦」

真正的王者

請繼續往下閱讀...

你看，辛巴

Look, Simba.

陽光照到的地方都是我們的王國

Everything the light touches is our kingdom.

全部都歸你管？

You rule all of that?

對

Yes.

不過國王統治的時間

But a king's time as ruler...

就像太陽一樣升起又落下

rises and falls like the sun.

總有一天，辛巴

One day, Simba...

太陽將隨著我退位而落下

the sun will set on my time here...

在你當上新國王時升起

and will rise with you as the new king.

這些都會是我的？

All of this will belong to me?

它不屬於任何人，但你必須保護它

It belongs to no one,but will be yours to protect.

這是一項重責大任

A great responsibility.

生生不息

我以為國王可以為所欲為

But I thought a king could do whatever he wants.

佔領任何領域

Take any territory.

當眾生只想巧取豪奪

While others search for what they can take...

真正的國王會尋找他能付出的東西

a true king searches for what he can give.

你所看到的一切都處於微妙的平衡

Everything you see exists together in a delicate balance.

身為國王，你必須瞭解那種平衡

As king, you need to understand that balance...

尊重所有生命

and respect all the creatures...

從螞蟻到羚羊一視同仁

from the crawling ant to the leaping antelope.

可是爸，我們不是吃羚羊嗎？

But, Dad, don't we eat the antelope?

對，辛巴，聽我解釋

Yes, Simba. But let me explain.

在我們死後，身體會化作草地

When we die, our bodies become the grass...

羚羊則吃青草

and the antelope eat the grass...

因此我們在生命循環中息息相關

and so we are all connected in the great circle of life.

選擇勇敢

我只想讓你看到我做得到，我能像你一樣勇敢

That I could be brave like you.

我只在必要時，別無選擇下才會勇敢

I'm only brave when I have to be, when there's no other choice.

可是你什麼都不怕

But you're not scared of anything.

今天我很害怕

I was today.

是嗎？

You were?

是，我以為可能失去你

Yes. I thought I might lose you.

我想國王也會害怕吧

I guess even kings get scared, huh?

超乎你的想像

More than you could ever know.

改變未來就得放下過去

我做了一件可怕的事

I did something terrible.

我不想談

I don't wanna talk about it.

孩子，我們都會犯錯

Look, kid, we've all made mistakes.

一定有辦法解決吧？

There must be something we can do, right?

除非你們能改變過去

Not unless you can change the past.

這有點強人所難…

Well, you know, that's a lot to ask...

超難的，不容易 -說真的

That's pretty hard. That's a biggie -...if I'm being honest.

改變過去？它都發生了

I mean, change the past? It already happened.

對，所以不能改變

Yeah, so you can't change that.

知道你可以改變什麼嗎？

But you know what you can change?

未來，那是我們的強項

The future. That's our specialty.

我們的專長

Kind of our thing.

你們如何改變還沒發生的事？

How can you change something that hasn't happened?

要改變未來，就得放下過去

Well, to change the future, you gotta put your past behind you.

放得遠遠的

Way behind.

孩子，壞事發生時你根本沒輒吧？

Look, kid, bad things happen and you can't do anything about it, right?

對

Right.

錯了！世界不理你的時候

Wrong! When the world turns its back on you...

你也不必理它

you turn your back on the world!

只關注接下來的事

And only embrace what's next!

別把事情看得太嚴重

And turn the "what" into "so what?"

記住你自己是誰

你父親在等

Your father is waiting.

看到他了嗎？

Do you see him?

我什麼都沒看到

I don't see anything.

靠近點看

Look closer.

看到了嗎？

You see?

他活在你心裡

He lives in you.

辛巴

Simba.

爸？

Dad?

辛巴

Simba.

你必須在生命循環中找到立足之地

You must take your place in the circle of life.

我不能

I can't.

你必須記住你是誰

You must remember who you are.

獨一無二真正的國王

The one true king.

對不起

I'm sorry.

我不懂如何才能像你一樣

I don't know how to be like you.

身為國王，我最驕傲的一件事

As king, I was most proud of one thing.

就是有你這個兒子

Having you as my son.

那是很久以前的事了

That was a long time ago.

不，辛巴，那是永遠

No, Simba. That is forever.

求求你

Please.

別再離開我

Don't leave me again.

我從未離開過你

I never left you.

以後也不會

And never will.

記住你自己是誰

Remember who you are.

※編輯：Daniel Ku | 來源：Disney |

（完整文章請看VOGUE.com）



延伸閱讀

最期待的迪士尼《獅子王》真人版電影，大小辛巴、娜娜與木法沙等9位主角海報霸氣登場！

《獅子王》魅力無法擋，預售票房打破迪士尼真人電影紀錄



更多精彩報導，詳見《VOGUE網站》

※本文由VOGUE雜誌授權報導，未經同意禁止轉載。