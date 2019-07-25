從不上超市買肉！年輕辣媽只靠打獵找肉吃：一槍斃命是最人道的
▲瑞秋（Rachel Carrie）表示家裡的肉食都是靠她打獵得來。（圖／翻攝自Instagram／rachelcarriehunting）
實習記者范芷菱／綜合報導
「當你直接乾淨俐落地朝動物心臟射擊，牠永遠都不會知道你在哪裡，沒有受到驚嚇和傷害，也沒有被運送至屠宰場。」來自英國約克郡（Yorkshire）的年輕辣媽瑞秋（Rachel Carrie）表示從不上超市買肉，家人一直以來都是吃她打獵得來的肉類，過去一年就開槍獵了4隻鹿、40隻鴨子、80隻野雞和125隻鴿子。
據《鏡報》報導，35歲的瑞秋表示自己是一位動物愛好者，並認為素食主義者應該將她視為盟友，「我們不是敵人，我們有共同點」，素食主義者可能會無意中導致野生動物的流離失所或是殺戮，因為他們會要求將野生動物的棲息地改為種植農作物，動物也會被保護農田的農夫殺死。她也常在IG上分享處理野味的照片與影片，或是打獵的帥氣模樣。
▲瑞秋認為讓動物毫無察覺地死亡是對獵物的義務與責任。（圖／翻攝自Instagram／rachelcarriehunting）
其實瑞秋在7至12歲時是一名素食主義者，但在爸爸帶她去野外獵兔後徹底改觀，認為狩獵是最符合道德的一個選擇，因為牠們並沒有被運送至幾公里遠的屠宰場。人們經常問她對於扣下板機的那一刻有什麼想法，她表示，「當我確定能夠準確、快速的了結牠們的生命，而動物沒有受到影響，這就是我的義務與責任。」
瑞秋也透露，她的狩獵行動都是經過農民和土地所有者的同意。家裡的肉類都是靠她打獵得來，根本不去超市的肉櫃買肉，這也讓家裡扔掉的食物數量減少，「當你花一整天的時間在找尋獵物時，最不想做的事情就是浪費食物。」
