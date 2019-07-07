斯洛維尼亞「立梅蘭妮亞木雕」 布幕掀開居民崩潰…五官超驚悚！
▲梅蘭妮亞在斯洛維尼亞木雕。（圖／路透社）
國際中心／綜合報導
正所謂女人嫁對老公，人生三分之一就圓滿。美國總統川普的妻子梅蘭妮亞自從成為第一夫人後，家鄉斯洛維尼亞立刻成為熱門的觀光景點。其中梅蘭妮亞出生的察夫尼察鎮（Sevnica）日前更出現一尊梅蘭妮亞木雕，但卻沒有被當地居民所買單。
根據《BBC》報導，梅蘭妮亞成為美國第一夫人後，當地人都認為她已經代替家鄉站在美國的「最高峰」，39歲的美國藝術家唐尼（Brad Downey）就找來地電鋸藝匠蘇佩夫茨（Alex Zupevc）打造一尊梅蘭妮亞木雕，但成品出來後，或許是因為木雕，導致外觀看起來相當粗糙。
其中木雕的表情上，更出現不對稱的五官，居民表示「這木雕根本不像梅蘭妮亞，擺出來只是更顯丟臉而已」但也有人表示，這也許就是藝術的精髓，因為梅蘭妮亞已經是斯洛維尼亞的英雄。
對於自己的主意遭到民眾抨擊，唐尼卻不以為然「這木雕是絕對的藝術品，非常漂亮」但就是因為藝術，所以往往無法與現實結合。據悉在梅蘭妮亞當選總統後，帶動斯洛維尼亞的觀光，不少人在木雕一出現就前往朝聖，當地紀念品還出現「梅蘭妮亞蛋糕、拖鞋」等小物。
