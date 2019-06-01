迪士尼15句經典正能量語錄　「對的那條路，往往是最難走的」

編輯／M 圖／DISNEY劇照

心情低落時，看一些心靈雞湯類的書，對人生啟發、頓悟有所幫助，不過也不是對每個人都有效，因為書內的故事有時難給人共鳴。

從小看到大的迪士尼經典，其實也教了我們許多人生觀。小時候看無感，經過社會洗禮，許多話此時再聽到，就變得感觸良多，下面整理了15部迪士尼卡通、皮克斯動畫經典語錄，一起看看有沒有哪句，正中你心呢？

阿拉丁

「多數時候我們只看到別人與我們的差異，但如果再仔細看，你會發現其實我們都是一樣的。」

＂Sometimes we only see how people are different from us. But if you look hard enough, you can see how much we're all alike.＂

玩具總動員

「因為離開你的人越來越多，所以留下來的人就越來越重要。」

＂As more and more people leave you, the more and more important those who remain become.＂

請繼續往下閱讀...

▲珍惜現在還在你身邊陪伴的朋友。



天外奇蹟

「有時候，最平凡無聊廢到笑的小事反而是最難忘記的。」

＂It might sound boring, but I think the boring stuff is the stuff I remember the most.＂

▲生活中的回憶就是一些無聊小事累積的，那些回憶也是最難忘的。



仙履奇緣

「如果你堅持你的信念，美夢總有一天會成真。」

＂If you keep on believing, the dream that you wish will come true.＂

▲堅持信念並努力，奇蹟終會降臨在你身上。



花木蘭

「在逆境中綻放的花朵，是最難得也是最美麗的。」

＂The flower that blooms in adversity is the most rare and beautiful of all.＂

▲逆境使人成長。



超人特攻隊

「親愛的，我從不看過去，那會讓我現在分心。」

＂I never look back, darling. It distracts from the now.＂

▲過去值得回味，但正重要的是專注現在。



美女與野獸

「人生沒有時間膽怯，你必須勇敢起來。」

＂You don’t have time to be timid. You must be bold and daring.＂

▲時間就是金錢。



魔髮奇緣

「踏出你的舒適圈去冒險吧！你會發現一切回報都是值得的。」

＂Venture outside your comfort zone. The rewards are worth it.＂

▲是時候給自己一點新挑戰啦！



風中奇緣

「有時對的那條路，往往是最難走的。」

＂Sometimes the right path is not the easiest one.＂

▲堅持自我的道路上，很辛苦也很寂寞，你能做的就是相信自己。



動物方城市

「永遠不要讓他們看到他們傷害到你了」

＂Never let them see that they get to you.＂

▲即使別人重重的傷害了你，也不要讓人看到自己脆弱的一面。



獅子王

「也許過去令人傷痛，但是就我看來，你可以選擇逃避，或者選擇從中學習。」

＂The past can hurt. But the way I see it, you can either run from it, or learn from it.＂

▲從悲傷中學習從新站起來。



勇敢傳說

「勇敢向前看，你就能掌握自己的命運。」

＂Our fate lives within us; you only have to be brave enough to see it.＂

▲命運掌握在自己手中，你該做就是勇敢向前走。

小熊維尼

「這件事你一定要永遠記得：你比你自認得更勇敢，比你自已看起來得更堅強，比你自己想像得更聰明。」

＂There is something you must always remember. You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think.＂

▲如果對自己都沒自信，那沒有什麼事是做的好的。

腦筋急轉彎

「哭泣，能讓我能慢下來，感受人生難題的重量。」

“Crying helps me slow down and obsess over the weight of life's problems.＂

▲哭泣並不丟臉，那是一種悲傷的發洩方式，與自我療癒過程。

料理鼠王

「別讓任何人用出身定義你，你唯一的限制只有你的靈魂。」

＂You must not let anyone define your limits because of where you come from.Your only limit is your soul.＂

▲堅持自我的道路上，很辛苦也很寂寞，你能做的就是相信自己。



►►看更多時尚資訊分享，快來下載星光雲APP