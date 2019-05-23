賓士執行長退休了 結束最後一日工作「爽開BMW」奔向自由
The last day.
賓士（Mercedes-Benz）執行長蔡澈（Dieter Zetsche）本月退休，競爭對手BMW日前則釋出一段紀念廣告。影片中，蔡澈逐一向同事告別，氣氛相當溫馨又有些感傷，然而讓網友驚訝的是，在他卸下多年來的職務後，他最後竟然開著一台BMW i8跑車出門，也顯現出兩家汽車公司友好的競爭關係。
BMW官方粉絲專頁在臉書發布53秒的廣告影片，呈現出蔡澈在公司的最後一天，他先與同事握手、拍照，並把工作證交給櫃檯人員，程序都辦妥後，他坐上熟悉的賓士返家，旁邊還有許多人揮手向他致意，過程中幾乎沒有說話的他緩緩抬頭，看著賓士的標誌越來越遠。
被送往到家門口後，蔡澈與男駕駛握手說再見，終於卸下職務的他也迎來自由；而讓網友意外的是，當車庫的門打開時，除了能看到旁邊停著賓士汽車，更有趣的是他居然開著BMW i8出門，神情看起來相當愉悅。
▲蔡澈如今可以隨心所欲開著自己喜歡的車款。（圖／翻攝自臉書／BMW）
影片最後向蔡澈表達謝意，感謝他多年來帶來的競爭關係是如此啟發人心。對此，網友紛紛直呼超感動，「在這世界險惡的競爭中，這是非常美好的意象」、「這段廣告太美好的，我曾在墨西哥的BMW工作近10年，你們永遠在我心中」。
66歲的蔡澈上周在柏林對股東發表談話，正式辭去德國汽車公司戴姆勒（Daimler）的執行長職位。許多人讚揚他的行動，使得企業得以在2008年的金融危機後站穩腳步。