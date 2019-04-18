飲料灑CEO大腿！空姐糗翻 「我永遠不會忘記你」結局暖炸
▲ 彼得斯把飲料灑在公司CEO身上，不僅沒被罵，還獲得了難忘的合照。（圖／翻攝自Instagram／maddieryanee）
國際中心／綜合報導
把飲料灑在客人身上，是空服員都不想遇到的事，更何況對方是自己的老闆！美國航空（American Airlines）一名空服員彼得斯（Maddie Peters）近日服務頭等艙時，不小心被人撞到，飲料就這麼落在自家公司CEO的大腿上。沒想到，CEO不僅沒有發怒，還告訴彼得斯「我永遠不會忘記你的」，讓她相當驚喜。
彼得斯當天正在飛往德州達拉斯（Dallas）的班機上，公司CEO道格．帕克（Doug Parker）也在機上。她在Instagram上分享自己的奇遇記並寫道，「我當時正為頭等艙上飲品，我的托盤上都是飲料，一位在前方的乘客在走道上停了下來並後退。他撞上了托盤，飲料全飛了。」
彼得斯強調，自己在美國航空工作4年，但從來沒有把飲料灑在任何乘客身上。她說，「猜猜他們落在誰的身上？一半灑了我全身，另一半則是在道格的腿上。我糗翻了！我想要立刻在走道上自我了斷（我還沒被炒吧！？）我現在依然有點受創和尷尬。」
所幸帕克相當親切，並沒有發火，之後還回過頭與機組人員聊天，在剩下的航程中也拿這件事開玩笑。彼得斯在Instagram上PO出帕克的合照並寫下，「他要下飛機時跟我說他永遠不會忘記我...我猜這是個好事對吧？」「大部分的人從來沒見過他們的CEO，更別說在他們身上灑飲料。」
Story time y’all! Incase you missed it. The other day I was working a flight to Dallas. I had our CEO (Doug Parker) on my flight. I was serving drinks during boarding to the first class cabin. I had a full tray with drinks on it, when the passenger in front of me stops in the aisle and backs up. He bumps into the tray and the drinks go flying. Guys I have worked for American Airlines for 4 years, and not once have I ever spilt a drink on a passenger. Guess who they land on. Half of them went all over me, the other half in Doug’s lap. I WAS MORTIFIED. I wanted to drop dead right there in the aisle. (Like am I still employed?!) I’m still slightly traumatized/embarrassed. Luckily he was super cool, and a good sport about it. He later came back and we chatted for a little, and joked about it the rest of the flight. When he was getting off the plane he told me he’d never forget me.... guess that’s a good thing right? Most people never even meet their CEO let alone shower them with beverages. But it’s too good of a story not to tell. Accidents happen.