出生一周被棄養！泰無腿滑板女孩挑戰極限運動 翻轉人生紅遍全球
國際中心／綜合外電報導
現居美國洛杉磯的泰國「無腿女孩」西舍（Kanya Sesser）儘管天生沒有雙腿，從小被棄養，但她仍選擇用微笑面對一切，成為一名極限運動家和衝浪手，滑板運動、登山、滑雪樣樣精通，更身兼內衣、運動品牌的模特兒。秉持著「沒有腿，沒有極限」座右銘生活的她，在鏡頭前永遠充滿陽光自信，用永不放棄的精神活出勵志人生，紅遍全球。
▲ 西舍也是內衣、運動品牌的模特兒。
西舍出生於泰國呵叻府（Nakhon Ratchsima），但才不到一個禮拜，她就被遺棄在一間佛教寺廟的台階上，先後接受僧人、醫護人員的照料，再到兒童領養中心Holt Sahathai Foundation。到了5歲那一年，西舍被一對美國夫婦領養，遠赴俄勒岡州波特蘭市生活。
西舍接受泰媒The Nation訪問時坦言，剛到美國的時候，她不懂英文、不認識任何人，其實起初的生活相當艱難，必須重新適應全新的環境，但在親朋好友的陪伴下，她也走了過來。
「跟大家一樣，我在青少年時期也經歷了許多的困境」，西舍提到，「不要理會那些會讓你產生負面情緒的閒言閒語，因為只有你才能主宰自己的人生，為自己做決定。」
回顧20多年來的人生歷程，西舍認為，15歲至20歲的這些年是她的黃金鼎盛時期，因為她當時在多場體育賽事拿下數面冠軍獎牌，儘管25歲左右曾差點迷失自我，一度被負面情緒沖昏了頭，但最終仍成功戰勝心魔，「我認為，在我們的生活當中，必須經歷過壞的事情，才能夠得到好的結果。」
▼ 西舍曾演出美國影集《檀島警騎2.0》（Hawaii Five-0）、《陰屍路》（Walking Dead）以及《驚嚇陰屍路》（The Fear of The Walking Dead）。
「我很高興我既是美國人，也是泰國人，這些連結造就了今天的我」，西舍分別在2017年、2018年返回泰國，除了探望先前照顧她的人之外，她也出席美國大使館舉辦的活動，與泰國殘疾運動員分享一路走來的心路歷程。面對未來，她提到，希望能夠走訪不同的國家，並成為殘疾人的倡議者，為他們爭取更多權益。
